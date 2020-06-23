Anil Kapoor & Boney Kapoor's Net Worth Shows They Have Come Long Way Since 'Woh Saath Din'

Boney Kapoor is an Indian film producer who has produced numerous Bollywood films like Mr. India, No Entry, Judaai and Wanted. He is the older brother of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Read on to know the net worth of Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor's net worth

Boney Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood producer who started his career as a film producer with the film Mr. India. The movie became one of the highest grosser films in the year of release. Since then, he has released several movies and has become a big name in the film industry.

According to a media portal, the net worth of Boney Kapoor is Rs 153.34 crores. This is around $20 million. As per reports from several media portals, Boney Kapoor’s net worth rocketed after he produced Company, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma in the year 2002. The movie won six Filmfare Awards and was critically acclaimed at the Austin Film Festival in the year 2004 and the New York Film Festival.

Anil Kapoor's net worth

Anil Kapoor is a well-regarded actor in the Bollywood film fraternity. The actor has appeared in over 100 Hindi-language films. He has been featured in several international films as well as television series and his career spans over 40 years as an actor.

He started producing films since the year 2002 and debuted as a producer with the film Badhaai Ho Badhaai. The actor has produced 9 films during his career and those films include Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding. He has also worked in television series, of which, 24 became very popular among the fans.

According to a media portal, Anil Kapoor’s net worth is around Rs 115 crore. Reportedly, Anil Kapoor’s annual income is around Rs 8-10 crores. Other than that, owns assets worth Rs 35 crores and several luxury cars worth around Rs 9 crores.

On the work front

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Malang in a pivotal role. The actor shared the big screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu. The action thriller film was received well by fans.

Anil Kapoor would be seen next in an upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kaira Advani. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, is a sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa that released in the year 2009.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

