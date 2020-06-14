Farhan Akhtar's 'Shaadi Ke Side Effects': Here Are Reasons To Watch The Film Amid Lockdown

Shaadi Ke Side Effects features Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, this romantic-comedy movie also features Purab Kohli, Vir Das and Ram Kapoor in supporting roles. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film Pyaar Ke Side Effects. The film revolves around the life of a young couple who undergoes drastic changes and experiences hilarious events after they become parents.

Released on February 28, 2014, the movie opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. However, the movie definitely has its moments which make it a must watch. Take a look at why this movie should be the next one on your lockdown weekend watchlist.

Reasons to watch Shaadi Ke Side Effects

A dose of light-hearted humour: An important aspect that works in favour of the movie is its dialogues. Sample this - “Jab me galti karta hut toh mai sorry bolta hu. Jab meri wife galti karti hai toh mai sorry bolta hu”. The first half of the film is relatable and funny, making it a must-see with your partner.

A good box office collection: Though the movie performed decent business in the domestic market, it reportedly became the third highest grosser of 2014 overseas. The lukewarm domestic business of the movie was attributed by many analysts to other events that were currently taking place at the time of the movie's release. Despite this, the film was positively described as having a "special effect" on the audience by many critics.

Side effects of hiring a bai: If not anything, many believed that the movie definitely had a prominent role of the house help in it. In the film, the bai comes as a saviour in the initial stage and then tries too hard to be ‘maa jaisi’. Hence, when it comes to relationship, keep the third party out is what viewers will learn from this romantic-comedy film.

On the work front

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the movie The Sky is Pink. He collaborated with Don actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the biographical comedy-drama flick, which got mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Farhan Akhtar has Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan in his upcoming list of movies. This sports drama film will also feature actors like Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Vidya Balan was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer ensemble drama film titled Mission Mangal. The actor will next appear in biographical drama film titled Shakuntala Devi, which is a helmed by Anu Menon. Apart from this, Vidya will also be seen in Natkhat and Sherni.

