John Abraham & Anil Kapoor's Entertaining Movies Together; Check Out The List

Anil Kapoor is stealing many hearts with his badass portrayal of a killer cop in Malang. It was after a long time that fans got to see Mr Jhakkaas in a serious role and according to the netizens, he is completely nailing every part of the character.

The veteran star was seen doing comedy roles in recent times which gained him a lot of appreciation from the crowd. Some of the films also featured the action hero, John Abraham, alongside him. While talking about John and Kapoor, one can hardly miss out on the many great movies these stars have done together. Where some movies were romantic comedies, some were die-hard action films. Let's have a look at John Abraham and Anil Kapoor starrer movies together.

Race 2

Race 2 is amongst the greatest movies in the Race franchise that has John Abraham in a villainous role and Anil Kapoor as a bad cop. Kapoor's role in the movie influences John's character greatly as he is the one creating loopholes and fooling both the lead characters. The movie also stars actors like Saif Ali Khan Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ameesha Patel.

Shootout At Wadala

One of the greatest gangster movies of Bollywood, Shootout At Wadala got the fans drooling over its action scenes and quirky portrayal of the life of a real-life gangster, Manya Surve. Anil Kapoor played the role of a good cop and John was a class-apart in the role of Surve. The movie has many hit songs that still make many fans groove to their tunes.

Welcome Back

Playing the role of Majnu Bhai, Kapoor magnetised many fans with his comic timing and intriguing acting. John Abraham plays the role of the guy who wants to marry Majnu Bhai and gangster Uday Shetty's sister in the movie. The romantic-comedy movie is undoubtedly a blockbuster filled with many moments of uncontrollable laughter.

Pagalpanti

One of the recent releases on the box office, Abraham and the Laadla star created magic with their comic timing on the big screen with this movie. Whenever the two shared the screen in the movie, they showcased some of the most hilarious moments in the film. John Abraham's unlucky avatar and Anil Kapoor's scared gangsta role was something worth enjoying.

