'Animal' Makers Announce Release Date Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer, Share Intriguing Audio

Makers of the upcoming film Animal by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have finally announced the release date of the film. The film comprising of an ensemble star cast including Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the movie is slated to hit the screens next year around Dussehra. Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter and shared an intriguing motion poster while sharing the good news.

Animal release date announced

Tagging all the stars in the film, the actress wrote, “ANIMAL in cinemas Dussehra 2022!@AnilKapoor #RanbirKapoor @thedeol. Directed by @imvangasandeep. Produced by #BhushanKumar @VangaPrana@MuradKhetan #KrishanKumar.” The motion poster just showed the names of the star cast along with Ranbir Kapoor’s name towards the end that depicted that he might be playing a very important role in the film. Apart from sharing the motion poster, the actress also shared an audio announcement where Ranbir's voice possibly talking to his father. The actor is seen telling his father how in his next life, he may be born as his father and the tables would turn as his father may be born as his son. He goes onto express that it is then that he will show his father what love for a son really is.

The makers had announced the film earlier this year with an audio teaser, giving a sneak peek into the world of Animal. The dialogues of the film are being written by the writer duo Siddharth and Garima, who previously collaborated on Kabir Singh. Animal is the second film of Ranbir Kapoor to have announced its release for 2022 after the untitled Luv Ranjan romantic-comedy, which is scheduled to open theatrically on March 18. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sandeep’s hit film Kabir Singh had smashed the box office records after the film was hit commercially and critically among the fans. The film starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as the main lead. Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film Brahmastra opposite rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

