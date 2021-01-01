Ranbir Kapoor stars in 'Animal' with Parineeti & others; Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares video

It’s official! Ranbir Kapoor has signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next. After the actor confirmed that he will be doing the Kabir Singh director’s film recently, the makers have now announced that the movie is titled Animal. The venture also features Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol.

Ranbir Kapoor signs Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

The makers of Animal made the announcement through a video which featured the voice of Ranbir Kapoor.

His character was heard telling his father, “Papa, in the next life, you become my son, then see how I will love you, and you learn from it. That’s because in the life after that, it’s again I as son and you as father.”

“That time love me like you do, not like me. You are getting right? If you understand, that’s enough,” the voiceover continued.

While the movie might seem like a father-son drama till now, the video ending with sounds of gunshots galore showed it will have a good dose of action as well.

Reddy captioned his venture with the words ‘experience the emotion’.

Animal is being produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar. He had previously collaborated with Vanga on Kabir Singh, the remake of his hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy.

They will seek to match up to the success of the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer as the movie went on to earn close to Rs 300 crore at the box office. Pranay Reddy Vanga, who had produced Arjun Reddy, is also one of the producers of the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor also will be collaborating with three actors, he has not worked with before. The makers have not announced the release date, but the Jagga Jasoos star had earlier informed that he will be kickstating the shooting in mid-2021. Chances are that the movie will release by end of the year or 2022.

