Anita Hassanandani's Most Stunning Looks From 'Naagin 4'; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular faces in television and she has been entertaining the audience for almost a decade now. She has worked in several films in various languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Punjabi. She is popular for portraying the role of Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Apart from that, she is widely known for her role as Vishakha Khanna, a female shape-transforming serpent in Naagin.

Apart from her astounding performance in the daily soap, she is also considered to be a true blue fashionista. Her pictures from the daily soap, Naggin 4 has impressed her fans. Here is Anita Hassanandani's style file from the daily soap.

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani Shares A Great Rapport With People From The TV Industry; See Pics

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani Oozes Oomph In These Stunning Monochrome Pictures

Anita Hassanandani's style file from Naagin 4

For her role as Vishaka Khanna in Naagin 4, she can be seen wearing a black lehenga choli. She paired it with a black dupatta that has grey coloured intricate details. With heavy metallic jewellery and dark bold makeup, this Naagin 4 look is loved by many fans.

Fans are loving the heavy metallic jewellery which is paired with her red lehenga. In the picture, Anita Hassanandani can be seen posing with her styled wavy hair for the Naagin 4 shoot. The actor looks stunning in the outfit for Naagin 4.

Anita Hassanandani's photoshoot for Naagin 4 is simply mesmerising. The stunning grey saree with sleeveless blouse goes perfectly for the actor. She paired it with diamond-studded neck pice and left her hair open in the look.

ALSO READ | 'Naagin' Actor Anita Hassanandani's Vast And Trendy Shoe Collection You Must Check Out

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani Rocks Saree Looks Like A Pro; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.