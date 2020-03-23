Anita Hassanandani's Necklace Collection You Should Not Miss

Anita Hassanandani is considered to be one of the true blue fashionistas of the television world. Apart from being a great actor, she is also known for her sartorial choices. Hassananadani who is currently essaying the role of Vishakha in the popular daily soap, Naagin will soon be essaying a new character and fans are excited about her negative role.

Talking about sartorial choices, everyone has their own way of accessorizing and pairing their outfits with various elements. However, Anita Hassananandi's way of accessorising is very interesting. The actor often seems sporting necklace collections and these pics are proof. Have a look at Anita Hassanandani's Instagram:

Anita Hassanandani's exquisite necklace collection

Anita Hassanandani is currently ruling the Television world with her role in Naagin. The television diva can be seen wearing grey saree that is delicately ruffled. She paired it with a diamond-studded necklace.

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani Is A Total Waterbaby And These Pictures Prove It

The actor looks quite unique here as well. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor paired her white lehenga choli with a metallic intricately designed necklace. She matched the metallic texture with her earrings.

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani's Outfits That Can Be Perfect For A Clubbing Night

With an army of over 5 million followers on Instagram, Anita Hassanandani's Instagram needs fans' attention. Her photos are an inspiration for everyone who loves to rock necklaces. She can be seen donning a simple yet classy rounded diamond-studded double-chained necklace.

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani’s Adorable Pictures That Are Totally Relatable; Check Them Out

Those who follow Anita Hassanandani's Instagram would know her love for necklaces. The TV actor looks classy in a black thigh-high slit all-black dress. She paired it with an exquisite blue floral-designed necklace.

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani's Most Stunning Looks From 'Naagin 4'; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.