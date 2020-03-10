The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anita Hassanandani's Dazzling Sari Looks Are A Real Steal; See Pics

Television News

Anita Hassanandani who is currently seen in 'Naagin 4' is known for her dazzling outfits. Take a look at the times when she sizzled in some stunning saris.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita Hassanandani

Currently playing the lead antagonist in the fourth season of Colors TV's sci-fi drama series Naagin, Anita Hassanandani is one the most versatile actors of the small-screen. Anita Hassanandani has been been working in the TV shows and films since the past two decades now. The gorgeous diva has done a couple of films like Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, Koi Aap Sa amongst several others, as a female lead. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Also Read: Harleen Sethi's Wardrobe Is #goals; Here's Some Stylish Casual Outfits Of The Actor

Known for fitness, radiant skin, and marvellous sense of fashion Anita Hassanandani sure knows the art of charming her fans. The glamourous actor was also the runner-up of the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 9 alongside her husband Rohit Reddy last year. Anita Hassanandani's Instagram is filled with her photos in voguish outfits. But we cannot fail to notice her love for Indian attires, especially saris. Take a look at Anita Hassanandani's best sari looks you need to take fashion inspiration from. 

Anita Hassanandani looks ethereal in her wondrous white sari

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Anita Hassanandani slays her silver-grey sari look like a pro

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani's TikTok Videos Prove That She Is A Pro At It, Watch

Anita Hassanandani sequin cocktail sari is a real steal from her wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Anita looks ravishing in her hot red sari with golden border 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Anita Hassanandani is surely giving us regal vibes with her royal blue sari 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani's Kannada Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Anita rocks her net-black sari with a leather blouse like a boss-lady

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Anita looks like a breath of fresh air in her frosty green sari

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Also Read:Priyanka Chopra Ups The Glam Quotient While Rocking These Bold Lip Colours

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Madhya Pradesh
'NEVER SIDELINED SCINDIA'
Harry
HARRY, MEGHAN LAST ROYAL APPEARANCE
Kashmir
KASHMIR'S APNI PARTY
BJP
BJP SUMMONS MP LEADERS TO BHOPAL
Priyanka
PRIYANKA-NICK WEEKEND IN INDIA
Harsh Vardhan
HARSH VARDHAN ON CORONAVIRUS