Anita Hassanandani's Dazzling Sari Looks Are A Real Steal; See Pics

Currently playing the lead antagonist in the fourth season of Colors TV's sci-fi drama series Naagin, Anita Hassanandani is one the most versatile actors of the small-screen. Anita Hassanandani has been been working in the TV shows and films since the past two decades now. The gorgeous diva has done a couple of films like Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, Koi Aap Sa amongst several others, as a female lead.

Image Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Known for fitness, radiant skin, and marvellous sense of fashion Anita Hassanandani sure knows the art of charming her fans. The glamourous actor was also the runner-up of the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 9 alongside her husband Rohit Reddy last year. Anita Hassanandani's Instagram is filled with her photos in voguish outfits. But we cannot fail to notice her love for Indian attires, especially saris. Take a look at Anita Hassanandani's best sari looks you need to take fashion inspiration from.

Anita Hassanandani looks ethereal in her wondrous white sari

Anita Hassanandani slays her silver-grey sari look like a pro

Anita Hassanandani sequin cocktail sari is a real steal from her wardrobe

Anita looks ravishing in her hot red sari with golden border

Anita Hassanandani is surely giving us regal vibes with her royal blue sari

Anita rocks her net-black sari with a leather blouse like a boss-lady

Anita looks like a breath of fresh air in her frosty green sari

