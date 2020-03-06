The Debate
Anita Hassanandani's Beautiful Candids From Her Insta Handle Will Make Your Day! See Pics

Television News

Anita Hassanandani is an active social media user and always keeps posting BTS pics from sets as well as candid photos of her. Check out her candid pics here-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is a popular Television actor who started her journey as a model. She later forayed into tv series as well as films. Anita Hassanandani started her acting career with Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan in 1998. Till date, Anita Hassanandani has appeared in several Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil films. Her contribution to television is also significant.

Currently, Anita is portraying a role of Naagin in the popular Television show Naagin 4. The television star is very active on social media. Her Instagram is filled with her candid pictures that are highly admired by all her fans. Here, we have compiled a list of few such candid pics-

Candid pictures of Anita Hassanandani that will make you fall in love with her-

Cute picture with husband Rohit Reddy at the Princess Vista.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on

Image courtesy: @rohitreddygoa

Anita enjoying her vacation at Goa with her husband, Rohit Reddy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on

 

Image courtesy: @rohitreddygoa

Anita and her husband Rohit are giving #couplegoals in this cute candid vacation picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

Anita Hassanandani looks gorgeous in these beach candids-

Anita in black swimwear looks stunning

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

The actor looks ravishing in this red swimwear

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

This is yet another candid pic of Anita enjoying the beachside in Phuket Island.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

White swimwear with yellow overall looks stunning on Anita. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

Anita looks stunning in this white outfit candids, enjoying in nature

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

Anita stuns in this blue shimmery saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on


Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

