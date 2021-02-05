Anita Raaj Reunites With 'Virodhi' Co-star Shakti Kapoor After 3 Decades For Film

Popular Bollywood and TV actor Anita Raaj took to her social media handle and shared an announcement with her fans and followers. The picture-post of Anita Raaj shared on Tuesday, also featured veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. Interestingly, while Instagramming the photo, Raaj expressed her excitement about working with Kapoor after thirty years. In the photo, presumably clicked on the set of their upcoming project, Shakti Kapoor was seen donning a yellow kurta while Anita Raj was posing with a smiling face.

The caption of her post read, "Look who I'm shooting [with] after 30years". She further penned her experience of working with the actor and wrote, "Friend like family @shaktikapoor,so wonderful working with him as always". As per Anita's post, it seems like the duo shot for the upcoming project in Lucknow as the actor mentioned it in the post's location. Scroll down to take a look at Anita Raaj's latest Instagram entry.

Anita & Shakti reunite after 30 years

The post received an overwhelming response from Raaj's followers and fans as in the comments section a handful of Instagram users called them "legends". Meanwhile, Shakti's son-actor Siddhanth Kapoor was all hearts on the post as he dropped a few black-heart emojis. Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala said, "You are looking so good", in the comments box. Actor Raza Murad was also quick to respond as he commented, "But you still look like a 30 year old lady".

Anita Raaj and Shakti Kapoor's movies

Anita Raaj and Shakti Kapoor have shared screen space in numerous Bollywood projects. Their first collaboration, Jeet Humari, was released in 1983. Later, in films like Masterji, Yaar Kasam, Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Mazloom, Asli Naqli, and Mera Haque, among many others, they worked together. Their last collaboration Virodhi was released in 1992. The Rajkumar Kohli directorial also featured Dharmendra and Sunil Dutt.

On the professional front, Anita Raaj is currently playing a pivotal character in Colors TV's popular show Choti Sarrdaarni. She is essaying the character of the lead actor's mother. On the other hand, Shakti Kapoor was last seen in 2019's multi-starrer release Housefull 4.

(Image Courtesy: Anita Raaj & Shakti Kapoor IG)

