Actor Anita Raaj’s Son, Shivam Hingorani, Gets Married To Renu Oberoi; View Pics

Anita Raaj, who is currently playing the character of Kulwant Kaur Dillon in Choti Sarrdaarni, has found a new family member in Renu Oberoi, who married Raaj’s son, Shivam Hingorani yesterday. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Shivam Hingorani and Renu Oberoi have known each other for long. The images of the intimate ceremony have been released by the Ek Thaa Raja Ek Thi Rani actress via her Instagram account.

Here are the pictures of Anita Raaj's son's wedding:

In the images that can be seen above, one can see that the carrousel of images starts with an image of Lord Ganesha, which is succeeded by the photos from the ceremony. The bride and groom are donned in traditional attires for their big day. Through the post, Anita Raaj has also expressed her gratitude for Oberoi as a daughter-in-law and thanked the universe. Renu Oberoi is Bharat Oberoi’s daughter, who is the joint managing director of Powerica limited.

On the work front, Anita Raaj, the daughter of Jagdish Raj Khurrana, is currenly seen as Kulwant Kaur Dillon in Choti Sarrdaarni. Other television shows and films that Raaj has been a part of include Drashti Dhami and Siddhant Karnick’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. The actress has a sizable list of acting credits, which she has earned over the course of her fairly long career. Anita Raaj has also been a part of feature films such as Prem Geet, Zara Si Zindagi, Zameen Aasman and Masterji. As of now, she is a regular on Choti Sarrdaarni.

