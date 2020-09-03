Shakti Kapoor's Net Worth After Proving His Mettle In Over 700 Movies Is Enormous

Shakti Kapoor is a veteran movie star who is famous for his comic and villainous roles in several Bollywood films. The actor celebrates his 68th birthday today. Thus, here's taking a look back at his illustrious career in Bollywood and read to find out the legendary actor's net worth.

Find out Shakti Kapoor's enormous net worth as of 2020:

As of 2020, Shakti Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $1-5 million, i.e.₹ 7-36 Crores, as per trendcelebsnow.com. For the unversed, Kapoor has starred in over 700 films in his illustrious career spanning over four decades. The actor continues to entertain the masses till date and will soon be seen in the sequel of his iconic film Hungama which released in 2003.

About Shakti Kapoor's career trajectory

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has seen some major lows as a struggler before carving a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. During his struggling days in Bollywood, Kapoor had taken up many insignificant roles before he could finally get the opportunityto play a lead in a Hindi film. The actor's journey in Bollywood began with 1977's Khel Khilari Ka, wherein he shared the screen space with megastars, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. In the 1980s, he established a name for himself in the industry after he played pivotal roles in films like Qurbani, Rocky, Himmatwala and Hero to name a few.

However, Shakti's career catapulted in the nineties when, alongside villainous roles, he also took up comical roles in some of the most iconic comedy films in the history of Indian cinema. Some of his highly-lauded performances include Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna, Batuknath in Chaalbaaz, Goonga in Bol Radha Bol and Nandu in Raja Babu. Did you know that during the 1980s and 1990s, the 68-year-old teamed up with actors Kader Khan and Asrani to play evil or comical roles in more than 100 Bollywood films?

During the 2000s, Kapoor collaborated with filmmaker Priyadarshan in many superhit films including Chup Chup Ke, Hungama, Malamaal Weekly and Bhagam Bhag. Apart from Hindi films, the movie star has also appeared in Bengali, Odia, Assamese and Punjabi films as well. In 2011, Shakti made headlines after he featured in Season 5 of one of Indian television's most controversial show, Bigg Boss.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

