Ankit Rathi Says 'Khud Hi MC Sher Aur Khud Hi Murad Hu' On Being An Outsider In Bollywood

Ankit Rathi's film Bolo Hau recently premiered for the viewers and it is being received well. The love story of Salman and Rukhsar with a Hyderabadi touch is entertaining the audiences. Anit Rathi plays the lead role of Salman in the movie. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Ankit Rathi talked about being the MC Sher and Murad of his life. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Ankit Rathi talks about his journey as an outsider in Bollywood

During the interview, Ankit Rathi was asked about his journey as an outsider in the film industry and if there was anyone who strongly backed him till now. Answering this question, Ankit Rathi shared, “No, and no one in my family is from the industry. So I started out with advertisements and all. Whatever I’ve done till now I have auditioned for it including this project. So there is no support as such.” Talking about his journey in Bollywood, Ankit Rathi said, “I never thought in my journey that I need someone. Sometimes I feel when I see an insider getting benefitted through that someone to guide you but I think that I am learning through my own process. So I think I’ve reached till here and I would like it to be it like this way only so that someday when an outsider sees me I can tell this that okay I don’t have anyone but still we all can be there where we want to be. It may take time but you can be there. Mai khud hi MC Sher aur Khud hi Murad hu.”

Also Read | 'Was Not Confident': Ankit Rathi Talks About Picking Up Hyderabadi Hindi For 'Bolo Hau'

Also Read | Ankit Rathi And Jahnavi Dhanrajgir Starrer 'Bolo Hau' To Hit Theatres In Jan 2021

Ankit Rathi on his initial struggling days

Being an outsider in the industry, Ankit Rathi has had his share of struggle. Talking about his initial days in the Bollywood industry, Ankit Rathi shared, “During the day I used to be an assistant director in a production house and wait for a while so that I can sustain in Mumbai and do something like that. So I was working in an Australian process call centre and I used to audition for advertisements in the morning and used to do this production house work in evenings.” He also recalled a memory where he was in a difficult spot financially. Ankit revealed that he had to sell his laptop in order to sustain for four-five months. However, he had a positive approach towards all this. Ankit mentioned, “But then I thought that no worries, one day it will be better. I don’t think that there is a point of seeing it that way that maine itna struggle kiya hai (I have struggled this much). Whatever I am doing is for myself. Mera keeda tha mujhe ki acting karna hai (I had the inclination towards acting). This is what I have chosen for myself and I was quite happy.”

Also Read | Jahnavi Dhanrajgir Talks About The Balancing Act Of Being An Actor And Editor For Bolo Hau

Also Read | Tarun Dhanrajgir Talks About The Main Difference Between Bollywood & Regional Cinema

Ankit Rathi's movies

Ankit Rathi has played several roles in popular movies. Ankit Rathi's movies include 3 Storeys, Fukrey and Singham 2. He was first seen in a small role in Fukrey. He has also featured in various advertisements. Ankit Rathi's Bolo Hau is a love story between a typical Hyderabadi boy Salman played by him and a rich Nawabi girl Rukhsar played by Jahnavi Dhanrajgir. The movie also shows the drama that follows after the couple decides to get married. The movie is helmed by Tarun Dhanrajgir. Here is a look at Bolo Hau’s trailer.

Image Credits: Ankit Rathi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.