'Was Not Confident': Ankit Rathi Talks About Picking Up Hyderabadi Hindi For 'Bolo Hau'

Actor Ankit Rathi recently opened up about his upcoming film Bolo Hau and his time on the sets of the film. Ankit Rathi's new movie is based in Hyderabad and the actor will be heard talking in a Hyderabadi accent. Read ahead to know what the actor had to say about the accent change and about the movie overall:

Credit: PR

Actor Ankit Rathi in a media statement, talked about the shooting of the film. He said that it was a sweet experience and that he had a very 'solid team' backing him up. He then explained how the team spent fout months shooting the film and that he had collected 'wonderful memories to cherish for a long time'. Ankit then elaborated a bit on how he picked up Hyderbadi English for the film and added that he knew getting the language right would require hard work.

The actor further explained that he started practising the language from Mumbai itself and that he had started to meet people who were from the state as well. The actor then added that "I tried hard to pick up certain mannerisms and the dialect, but I was just not confident."

Ankit then moved on to the topic of how the shoot actually went and explained that his confidence started to build-up while they were shooting in Hyderabad as he was surrounded by Hyderabadi people and understood them well. On this, he said, "My Hyderabadi is still a work in progress but I hope I have managed to deliver my dialogues well enough. As for the role, I think Salman has an interesting graph yet easy to relate to."

Ankit also talked a bit about his cast and the entire production team. The actor thanked them all and added that even though he was nervous, everyone supported him a lot. He then mentioned -

I have had a great start to my career as I got to work with the likes of Richa Chadha, Ajay Devgan, Sharman Joshi, Renuka Shahane and Pulkit Samrat who is still like a brother to me. Fukrey was my very first experience of a film set so I was very nervous, to the point where Ali Fazal who I was sharing the screen with sensed it and talked me out of it.... Again a big production house like Excel entertainment backing the project, they did make my job easy. Right from the director of the film to all the co-actors - they were so kind and never made me feel like a newcomer

Credit: PR

Bolo Hau release date

Bolo Hau is a film about a 'quintessential Hyderabadi boy' who goes on a journey to discover love but ends up finding himself. It will be directed by Tarun Dhanrajgir and Bolo Hau cast will include actors like Rich Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and Ajay Devgn portraying different roles. Reports add that the movie has so far 'garnered great response' by fans. The film will release in January 2021.

