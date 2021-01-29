Tarun Dhanrajgir Talks About The Main Difference Between Bollywood & Regional Cinema

The audience was in for a pleasant treat as the movie Bolo Hau released recently. The movie set in Hyderabad is a romantic drama based on the love story of Salman and Rukhsar. The movie is helmed by Tarun Dhanrajgir and features Ankit Rathi and Jahnavi Dhanrajgir in the lead roles. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Bolo Hau director Tarun Dhanrajgir talked about the difference between Bollywood and regional cinema. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Bolo Hau director Tarun Dhanrajgir on the difference between Bollywood and regional cinema

In the interview, Tarun Dhanrajgir was asked about the main difference between mainstream and regional cinema. Answering this, Tarun Dhanrajgir highlighted the difference between the Bollywood and Hollywood movies. He mentioned, “The main difference between the both is the budget constraint. It is like Hollywood and Bollywood, you know? But now that problem appears to be solving because Tamil and Telegu movies are being made on such a grand budget. There is also a good use of VFX and other technologies. Like how the Hollywood has Marvel and other franchises, we, too, are coming up with good films.”

Theatres were closed for a better part of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in several movies being released on the OTT platforms. However, Bolo Hau has been released in theatres as they have now reopened. During the exclusive interview, Tarun Dhanrajgir was asked about the emergence of OTT platforms and if people will still go to theatres now. Tarun Dhanrajgir shared, “Yes, people will go to theatres because it is a family experience. People get joy sitting with their loved ones in theatres, having popcorn and watching a film. As the theatres have begun functioning, people are going out to watch movies because they had been home for a long time. How many times or how long can a person watch movies at home? So many movies released now and have earned tremendously well. It is because people are going to watch movies in theatres.”

Bolo Hau cast and crew

Bolo Hau cast and crew had a great time shooting for the film in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Ankit Rathi is playing the role of Salman who is a typical Hyderabadi boy with a not so rich background. Bolo Hau director Tarun Dhanrajgir’s daughter Jahnavi is playing the female lead of Rukhsar who is born into a family of Nawabs. The movie shows their love story set in Hyderabad and the drama that takes place when the duo decides to get married. Here is a look at the trailer of this family entertainer with a Hyderabadi touch.

