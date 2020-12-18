Ankit Rathi And Jahnavi Dhanrajgir Starrer 'Bolo Hau' To Hit Theatres In Jan 2021

Bolo Hau is the upcoming 2021 Hyderabadi film which is directed by Tarun Dhanrajgir. The movie is going to be a love story. The trailer promises action, comedy and romance all packed together. Watch the trailer and know all the details about this film here.

Bolo Hau, a Love Story with Hyderabadi Tadka, releasing soon

Bolo Hau movie recently released their trailer online. The film is produced by Dhanrajgir Productions and will be the debut film of Jahnavi Dhanrajgir. According to a PR statement, the film can mark the first Hindi film release in 2021 post-COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the entertainment industry to shift from the theatre culture to sundry OTT releases in 2020. The makers of Bolo Hau movie didn't wish to settle for an OTT release and now with the theatres re-opening the Bolo Hau release date is fixed to be on January 15, 2020. Watch the trailer here.

The Bolo Hau cast includes Ankit Rathi and also the debut of the editor who will star as the female lead, Jahnavi Dhanrajgir. Ankit Rathi's movies include Farhan Akhtar produced 3 Storeys, Fukrey and Singham 2. Although the actor hasn't played the protagonist in his films yet, Bolo Hau will be his first film as the male lead. The director of the movie is also an experienced actor making the team of this film full of both talent and experience. Tarun Dhanrajgir played the role of Darcy in the Indian remake of Pride and Prejudice in the year 1985.

In a media statement, director Tarun Dhanrajgir said, “The trailer is receiving good response and I’m looking forward to the release of the film next month. If you come to look at it, Bolo Hau is becoming ‘a first’ on many instances- it’s my daughter, Jahnavi’s debut. This is also the first film for my banner, Dhanrajgir Productions and the first Hindi release of 2021. I hope this film encourages our movie business to open up gradually and go back to its original glory”.

IMAGE CREDITS: PR agency

