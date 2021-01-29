Jahnavi Dhanrajgir Talks About The Balancing Act Of Being An Actor And Editor For Bolo Hau

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir starrer Bolo Hau premiered recently and it is being received well by the viewers. The cute tale of Salman and Rukhsar set in Hyderabad is being loved by the viewers. Jahnavi Dhanrajgir plays the female lead in the movie Rukhsar. Jahnavi has also done the role of editor for Bolo Hau. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Jahnavi Dhanrajgir talked about her experience of balancing her acting role and being the editor too for Bolo Hau. Here is a look at what she had to say about being the editor and actor in Bolo Hau.

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on being the editor and actor of Bolo Hau

During the interview, Jahnavi Dhanrajgir was asked about her creative inputs for the film as she is also the editor apart from being the female lead. Answering this, Jahnavi Dhanrajgir explained the balancing act of being the editor and actor. She shared, “Ya, all the time because I edited the film as well so I was constantly switching between editor and actor in my own mind because on one hand, I was the actor and the other hand, I was also editing so there was this constant banter between dad and me where I was like, ‘Hey listen I don’t know how that will work on the edit’ and he was like ‘no, no it will just wait and see’, so ya, that was happening quite a bit and he would tell me ‘oh you are an actor for now, be an actor, be an editor later’.”

Jahnavi was also asked what does she like the most between acting and editing. Answering this, Jahnavi said, “The two of them hold very special places in my heart, I like them both a lot and I’ll be concentrating now on acting for sure, but I love them both equally, they are both very, very close to my heart.”

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir's movies

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir has previously worked as an assistant editor in several movies. Jahnavi Dhanrajgir's movies as an editor include Kick, The Shaukeens, Gunday among others. She has also worked as an assistant director on Sultan. In Bolo Hau, Jahnavi Dhanrajgir is playing the role of Rukhsar who is born into the family of Nawabs. Ankit Rathi plays the lead role of a typical and not so rich Hyderabadi boy Salman. The movie shows their love story and the drama that follows after they decide to get married. Here is a look at the Bolo Hau trailer.

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir's Bolo Hau trailer

Image Credits: Jahnavi Dhanrajgir's Instagram

