Milind Soman Mimics Sea Birds By The Beach Yet Again In A Rib-tickling Instagram Reel

After mimicking seagulls by the beach with his wife in an Instagram Reel a couple of days ago, Milind Soman has now shared his solo version of imitating the sea birds by the same beach from his trip to the US. Although the couple is back in Mumbai from their getaway to America, Milind seems to have not gotten over the vacay mood yet. Yesterday, the Four More Shots Please actor shared his solo version of a trending JVLA tune on Instagram Reels which is all things hilarious.

Milind Soman teaches netizens how to stand like sea birds

After shelling out major fitness goals in an Instagram Reel wherein he's seen doing pull-ups with the help of a tree, Milind Soman has shared a rib-tickling throwback video from his vacation to the USA with wife Ankita Konwar. In the funny video shared by the actor-model, he is seen mimicking the sea birds by striking a funny pose for the camera as he balanced himself on one foot. In the video, he is seen sporting a dark-blue tee over a pair of dark blue jeans and rounded off his outfit with slippers and a classic pair of sunglasses. Sharing the throwback video on Instagram Reels, the 55-year-old wrote, "Just standing there like the sea birds".

Check out Milind Soman's Instagram Reels video below:

Almost a week ago, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar had shared a similar Instagram Reel which went viral on Instagram and garnered over a whopping 4.1 million views. In the humourous slo-mo video shared by Ankita, the man and wife tried to mimic seagulls by the same beach striking a poker face look. Sharing it on her Instagram handle, Ankita had written, "Mimicking the seagulls we saw on the beach. It’s harder than it looks though".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actor took the internet by surprise after he unveiled his 'Christmas haircut' on Instagram. Yesterday, Milind gave fans a sneak-peek into his haircut session with hairstylist Kanta Motwani and shared a bunch photographs of himself from before the haircut and after having the haircut. Sharing a streak of pictures on Instagram, he asked for a suggestion from fans as he wrote, "Christmas haircut by @kantamotwani yesterday @ankita_earthy says she will miss the long hair but perhaps it will grow again! So now, hair up? Or down? (sic)".

