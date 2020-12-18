Milind Soman Claims He Stopped Touching His Face As He Never Washes His Hands

Actor Milind Soman took to his Twitter today to share a rather unsettling fact about himself and it is evident from the comments that his fans cannot accept this. The actor, in a clearly sarcastic tweet, claimed that he never washes his hands. Read along to know more about what he has to say and how fans are reacting.

Milind Soman claims that he never washes his hands

With the scare around Covid I have completely stopped touching my face. Maybe its because I never wash my hands. Most people touch their faces more than 200 times a day. #BehaviorChanges — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 18, 2020

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took to his Twitter today afternoon on December 18, 2020, to share an exclusive insight about his life. Soman said that as there is COVID scare going around, he has stopped touching his face. The actor also shared the reason behind this and said that he doesn’t touch his face so as to make sure he doesn’t get the virus on his face because he never washes his hands.

He wrote, “With the scare around Covid I have completely stopped touching my face. Maybe its because I never wash my hands. Most people touch their faces more than 200 times a day” followed by the hashtag #BehaviorChanges.

This has evidently irked his followers as can be understood from the comments under the tweet. However, this coming from Soman seems intentional and to make people aware of the fact that they touch the face so many times and should thus keep their hands clean.

This really wouldn't help to be honest. If it's on your hands, it's easier for the virus to get through the food you ingest, than your face.



Unless you have a chronic acne issue, touching your face isn't a big deal — Wingardium_leviosa (@lost_untilfound) December 18, 2020

Good habit for oneself of not touching face, but for others and society one must wash hands frequently because we are also touching many things which others will touch subsequently and take away infection and then they touch their face. Hand washing is a good practice. — Dr.Rajlaxmi Upadhyay (@drrajlaxmi) December 18, 2020

That requires a lot of self control !!! — Devesh (@daf_512) December 18, 2020

U r a gem and can do anything out of the box:) Keep up the good work Milind Ji. — Neelabh Tripathi (@neelabh_2014) December 18, 2020

I dont think one can completely stopped touching face, unknowingly it will happen.. washing hands is the only way forward, let's promote that 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — IamKunal (19 Times) (@motakunal) December 18, 2020

The comment section saw some fun reaction from people telling him how important it is to wash hands and if the virus is on his hands there is a good chance of it getting into his food. One of them appreciated the out of the box thinking behind the tweet.

Milind Soman in Paurushpur

The actor is set to be next seen in the AltBalaji original show Paurushpur. Soman recently shared a small snippet from the show and wrote with it, ‘Who is Boris? Can he change his fate and lead the ultimate revolution? #Paurashpur, releasing 29th Dec @altbalaji & @zee5shows @ektarkapoor @annukapoor @milindrunning @shilpa_shinde_official @sahilgsalathia”. Soman plays Boris on the show which premieres on December 29, 2020, and is to be seen in a unique avatar and character.

