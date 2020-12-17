Milind Soman Shares Picture Of Himself, Reveals Closet Contents Of His Everyday Attire

Milind Soman has a huge fan following because of his performances in his films and also because of his fitness regime. He is also quite active on Instagram as he frequently lets his fans and followers know of his work and personal life. Recently, he took to Instagram to reveal what his everyday closet looks like. Read ahead to know Milind Soman what he included in his list.

Milind Soman’s everyday closet

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took to Instagram share the cover of the recent GQ magazine for which was the cover man. In the caption of the post, he said that it is only for photoshoots that he dresses up. Otherwise, his everyday closet includes hoodies and jeans being barefoot.

He also added that this is what he wears when people are around. For what he wears when he is alone, he left the sentence incomplete with a wink emoji. In the picture, he is looking absolutely dapper in a navy blue suit. He is also wearing a silver bracelet on his wrist to accessorise the look.

This post by Milind Soman garnered over 10K likes within hours of uploading. Many of his fans are heavily commenting on the post to express their admiration. His caption has amused his fans and followers as well. They have used the heart-eyed and red heart emojis to comment. See their reactions here:

Milind Soman's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into his life. Milind Soman’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He often shares pictures of him working out or doing the yoga as well. His wife Ankita Konwar also frequently is seen in his pictures and videos. Milind Soman’s Instagram also sees pictures from his travel diaries.

Soman has been a part of some of the blockbuster movies as well. His movies are widely loved by his fans and audiences. Some of the most popular of Milind Soman’s movies are Bheja Fry, Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish, Bajirao Mastani and Jodi Breakers. He was last seen in the 2017 film Chef. He also is a part of the Zee 5 drama web series Paurashpur.

Image courtesy- @milindrunning Instagram

