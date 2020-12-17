Milind Soman featured in '2 movies related to same day', Ankita wishes 'Happy 16 December'

Filmmakers of Bollywood are been known to take references from real-life events for their movies. And historical events and those of national importance have frequently caught the fancy of directors, often leading to multiple films on the same person or event, like on Bhagat Singh. However, it’s rare for the same actor to work in two films based on the same event, but Milind Soman has been of those to do two films on Vijay Diwas, celebrated on December 16.

Ankita Konwar message for Milind Soman on December 16

Milind Soman had marked December 16, by quipping over a popular dialogue from his film 16 December, ‘dulhan ki vidaai ka waqt badalna hai.’ As the actor-fitness enthusiast urged his followers ‘zor se bolo’( say it aloud), netizens recalled the dialogue and shared their fond memories of the movie.

Bidaai ke liye sab tayyar ??????!! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 15, 2020

Badalna hai, badalna hai! Zor se bolo! 👊🤓 love you all 😀 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 16, 2020

However, 16 December was not the only film on the Vijay Diwas that Milind Soman had starred in. He had also starred in a short film titled Mukti: the Birth of a Nation, that had released in 2017. While 16 December traced a fictitious plot 30 years after the event, in Mukti, he had played a Lt General taking charge of the operations during the war against Pakistan in 1971, that led to the birth of Bangladesh.

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar recalled both the films, and shared stills from there. She wished him, ‘Happy 16 December’, prompting a love-filled response from the Bajirao Mastani star.

Milind Soman on professional front

Meanwhile, Milind Soman is currently in the news for the web series Paurashpur. The actor had raised excitement among fans by sharing his look with nosering and other accessories, as he played a transgender in the movie. The series also stars Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, among others.

