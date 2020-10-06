Ankita Konwar Defends Husband Milind By Shutting Down Trolls Questioning His Lifestyle

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram to give a befitting reply to all the trolls regarding her husband’s lifestyle. She shared an adorable picture of the duo where Milind Soman was spotted wearing a charcoal black graphic t-shirt paired with denim while Ankita wore a white t-shirt. The duo completed their look with sunglasses. In the caption, Ankita Konwar penned a reply for all the trolls which she tagged as “questions I hear all the time”.
She wrote, “Does he not have a different t-shirt? Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!”. Ankita Konwar then wrote about how she feels to be with a minimalist. She said that it feels incredible and she adores her husband’s lifestyle. She further added that in today’s world of fast fashion and consumption, someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage then nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place one possibly can.
Ankita Konwani further stated that in a fast world with ample of demands and competition, people rarely take time to evaluate their choices. She added, “We often don’t realise that when we purchase something, we are actually purchasing the idea related to it. The idea of being desirable, successful, happy or loved. We have no real need or use for the thing itself.”
Talking about minimalism, Ankita Konwar said that it is not about giving up everything or isolating in a cave, instead, it means being responsible for your choices. She added that it is all about giving a thought to every purchase in context to necessity and utility than affordability. She added that choices like this don’t come easy. She still has hiccups doing so when she sees something tempting, she said. Ankita Konwar stated that it is conditioning that requires work.
Further, Ankita Konwar mentioned that her husband Milind Soman is certainly better at minimalism than her. She wrote, “So next time you purchase something, do ask yourself this question - 'how does this add value to my life'. If you have the answer, by all means, buy that product. The world has enough for everyone’s need but not everyone's greed-MKG”. Ankita Konwar ended her note saying that she is grateful that she has begun differentiating her needs and wants just to understand what is important to her and not everyone is that privileged. Take a look at Ankita Konwar's views on Milind Soman and her minimalistic lifestyle.
Questions I hear all the time: “Does he not have a different t shirt?” “Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!” Hmmm... How does it feel to be with a minimalist? It feels incredible! I adore and respect my husband for being the way he is. In today’s world of fast consumption and fast fashion, someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage. Nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place you possibly can. • With a world so demanding, so competitive, so fast, people rarely manage the time to realise and evaluate their choices. We seem to need everything “fast” nowadays. Fast food, fast fashion, fast commute, fast ideas! Fashion from having 4 seasons in a year to now having 52! We often don’t realise that when we purchase something, we are actually purchasing the idea related to it. The idea of being desirable, successful, happy or loved. We have no real need or use for the thing itself. • Minimalism is not about giving up everything and isolating yourself in a cave. It just means being responsible for your choices. It means we think before we purchase something from a perspective of necessity and utility rather than affordability. Meaning, just because I can have 3 different dresses and 3 different pairs of shoes for each day doesn’t mean I should. And yes this choice doesn’t come easy. I still have my hiccups here and there when I see something tempting. It’s a conditioning that requires work. • But for me it’s definitely becoming lesser and lesser. And my husband is definitely better at this than I am. Usage = Demand Demand = Production Production requires energy, water and creates crazy amount of wastage. Oh yes, I wasn’t just talking about the waste we create that is visible to us in the garbage dumps that surround every city. So next time you purchase something, do ask yourself this question - “how does this add value to my life” If you have the answer, by all means buy that product. “The world has enough for everyone’s need but not everyone's greed”-MKG • Also I am grateful that I have begun to differentiate my needs to my wants, to understand what is important to me, not everyone is that privileged.
Fans in huge numbers appreciated the duo for the picture and their thoughts on minimalism. One of the users wrote, "Wowww amazingly and beautifully explained ... Life is simple and easy, we make it difficult and complicated with all the unnecessary wants and greed ...". Several users also shared an opinion where they talked about changing their own lifestyle to a minimalistic one and focus on not purchasing things unnecessarily. Take a look at the fan reactions to Ankita Konwar's post.
