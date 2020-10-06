Ankita Konwar Defends Husband Milind By Shutting Down Trolls Questioning His Lifestyle

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram to give a befitting reply to all the trolls regarding her husband’s lifestyle. She shared an adorable picture of the duo where Milind Soman was spotted wearing a charcoal black graphic t-shirt paired with denim while Ankita wore a white t-shirt. The duo completed their look with sunglasses. In the caption, Ankita Konwar penned a reply for all the trolls which she tagged as “questions I hear all the time”.

Ankita addresses trolls that questioned her husband's way of living

She wrote, “Does he not have a different t-shirt? Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!”. Ankita Konwar then wrote about how she feels to be with a minimalist. She said that it feels incredible and she adores her husband’s lifestyle. She further added that in today’s world of fast fashion and consumption, someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage then nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place one possibly can.

Ankita Konwani further stated that in a fast world with ample of demands and competition, people rarely take time to evaluate their choices. She added, “We often don’t realise that when we purchase something, we are actually purchasing the idea related to it. The idea of being desirable, successful, happy or loved. We have no real need or use for the thing itself.”

Talking about minimalism, Ankita Konwar said that it is not about giving up everything or isolating in a cave, instead, it means being responsible for your choices. She added that it is all about giving a thought to every purchase in context to necessity and utility than affordability. She added that choices like this don’t come easy. She still has hiccups doing so when she sees something tempting, she said. Ankita Konwar stated that it is conditioning that requires work.

Further, Ankita Konwar mentioned that her husband Milind Soman is certainly better at minimalism than her. She wrote, “So next time you purchase something, do ask yourself this question - 'how does this add value to my life'. If you have the answer, by all means, buy that product. The world has enough for everyone’s need but not everyone's greed-MKG”. Ankita Konwar ended her note saying that she is grateful that she has begun differentiating her needs and wants just to understand what is important to her and not everyone is that privileged. Take a look at Ankita Konwar's views on Milind Soman and her minimalistic lifestyle.

Fans in huge numbers appreciated the duo for the picture and their thoughts on minimalism. One of the users wrote, "Wowww amazingly and beautifully explained ... Life is simple and easy, we make it difficult and complicated with all the unnecessary wants and greed ...". Several users also shared an opinion where they talked about changing their own lifestyle to a minimalistic one and focus on not purchasing things unnecessarily. Take a look at the fan reactions to Ankita Konwar's post.

