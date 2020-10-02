Milind Soman Stuns Fans With A Monochrome Throwback Picture; See Here

Milind Soman, known for his love for fitness, recently shared a throwback picture of himself that left his fans stunned. Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, the 54-year-old is also quite famous in the modelling world. He shared a monochrome throwback picture of himself that looked like it was part of his past photoshoots. Take a look at the picture and his witty caption below:

Milind Soman shares throwback picture

Milind Soman recently shared a monochrome throwback picture of himself on his Instagram handle. In the picture, Milind was seen posed looking straight at the camera. It was a monochrome picture and showed Milind dotted in white attire. His gaze was captivating with kohl under his eyes. Milind wrote an interesting caption that read, “Boo. #Throwbackthursday”. Have a look at the picture below:

His wife Ankita Konwar, couldn’t resist the captivating gaze of Milind. She commented on the post, “My Scorpio” with many heart-eyed and kiss emoticons. Take a look at the comment below:

Fans’ Reactions

Milind’s wife Ankita wasn’t the only one who couldn’t stop herself from commenting on the post as several of his fans flooded the comment section. They filled it with heart-eyed emoticons. Some of them commented, “Watttttta!! Pic!!!”, “Intense gaze”, “Pretty intense.. This expression says I am ready! Are you?”, “Uff, the way you look at the camera it's so impressive”, “The only man whose eyes speak more than words”. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions.

Milind Soman’s Instagram

Milind’s Instagram handle is filled with his modelling pictures. Fans are always excited to see what more he has in store. However, apart from modelling, Milind is known as a fitness enthusiast. He posts videos and pictures of himself, motivating his fans to lead a simple yet fit life.

Milind posted a video of himself completing his workout routine on his Instagram handle. The video showed Milind folding his hands and sitting cross-legged on the floor. Later, he got up with ease, something that is difficult to achieve. He wrote that it was the basic strength, flexibility, coordination and balance that he needed to maintain to move his body comfortably. Take a look at the video.

