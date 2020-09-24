Milind Soman At Fit India Dialogue: 'People Need Mental Motivation To Maintain Fitness'

On September 24, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement. Cricketer Virat Kohli and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar were among the fitness influencers who participated in the event. On the other side, model-actor Milind Soman was also one of the participants, and during his interaction, Soman said that he does not need much to stay fit and people need to have the mental motivation to maintain fitness.

PM Modi interacts with Milind Soman

Interestingly, to greet Milind Soman, PM Modi referred to him as "Made In India Milind". As the conversation moved ahead, PM Modi questioned Milind Soman about the online discussion of his age. To which Soman replied, "Many ask me, are you 55? They wonder how I can run 500 KM at this age. I tell them my mother is 81. I want to be like her when I reach that age. My mother is an inspiration for me and many others".

Milind added that the older generation was used to walking up to 50 KM a day and women in villages still do so for daily chores. He further explained that in cities, people are sedentary. "The more we keep sitting, our energy and fitness go down. It is normal for any person to do 100 KM a day", he said.

Further, the Bajirao Mastani actor also asserted, "Gyms and machines are not necessary. I can be fit at 8 by 10-foot space at home. You only need mental strength". Leading up to the interaction, PM referred to a video of Usha Soman, Milind's mother, and said that someone had sent him the video and he was awed by it and even watched it five times. Hearing this, Milind quickly admitted that his mother has inspired him to stay fit.

Fit India Dialogue 2020

Before Milind, paralympic javelin gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia and Jammu and Kashmir-based footballer Afshan Ashiq talked at the event. Devendra stressed on the importance of not giving up while Ashiq said she ensured her physical fitness by waking up early and working out to become an inspiration for all the women of the country. Meanwhile, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar stated healthy living means sticking to simple, home-made food. Scroll down to watch the Fit India Dialogue:

