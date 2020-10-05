Milind Soman Laughs As He Learns About 'Face Polish'; Fan Says 'You Don't Need It'

On October 5, Bollywood actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman took to his social media handle and shared a term he heard recently. In a brief tweet, Soman stated that he heard of something called face polish. While giving his reaction to the same, he also added a laughing emoticon. As soon as Soman shared his thought on face polish, many of his followers and fans on the micro-blogging site joined the fun banter in the comments section.

Just heard of something today called Face Polish ðŸ˜„ — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) October 5, 2020

Interestingly, the tweet of the Bajirao Mastani actor managed to garner more than two hundred likes; and is still counting. On the other side, a Twitter user wrote, "You don't need it ,It's already very polished" while another asserted, "There's Body Polish too". Meanwhile, an internet user dropped a funny GIF featuring Milind Soman. Amid all the rib-tickling reactions, a user shared his experience of being at a "hair salon" and how he tries to avoid getting other services. Some Twitter users re-shared Milind Soman's tweet.

A peek into Milind Soman's Twitter

The media feed of the 55-year-old actor-model is flooded with one-liners; and a few famous motivational quotes. In his most recent tweet, Soman stated that an individual has the power to be whatever they want. Further, he urged his followers to become the one they want rather than following the instruction of others.

You have the power to be anything, so be what you want, and not just what others want you to be. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) October 5, 2020

Apart from sharing quotes, Milind has often shared numerous videos and photos to give a sneak peek into his fitness regime. On September 28, he shared a video and wrote, "This is the basic strength, basic balance and basic flexibility necessary for me to maintain. More than this is possible, but not necessary". In the video, he was seen sitting and standing in a cross leg position without any support.

This is the basic strength, basic balance and basic flexibility necessary for me to maintain. More than this is possible, but not necessary :) pic.twitter.com/i2m3o4RVKi — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) September 28, 2020

On the other side, the Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula actor recently interacted with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the one-year anniversary of the Fit India Movement. In his conversation, Milind shared that he does not need much to stay fit and people need to have the mental motivation to maintain fitness. Along with Milind, cricketer Virat Kohli and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, among many others, also talked about fitness.

