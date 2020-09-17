Ankita Konwar Flaunts Her Haircut From 7 Years Ago, Asks ‘Shall I Bring Her Back?’

Ankita Konwar recently took her fans on a trip down the memory lane as she showcased a glimpse of her haircut from 7 years ago on her social media. It seems that she may also be missing her short hairdo as she also asked her fans if she should bring this hairdo back. By the looks of it, she looks unrecognizable yet super adorable in the picture.

Ankita Konwar flaunts her hairdo from 7 years ago

Talking about the picture, Ankita can be seen donning a printed white tee. She can be seen flaunting her short hairstyle in the same. She is making way for an endearing sight in the picture. In the caption of the same, Ankita can be seen stating how this was her hairdo from 7 years ago along with the hashtag of #ThrowbackThursday. She also asked her fans if she should opt for this hairdo again.

Ankita also wished her fans Shubho Mahalaya. One of the fans wrote in the comments section that Ankita should totally bring back this hairdo as the pixie cut looks 'bomb' on her. Another fan called her 'ageless.' One of her friends also wrote that she remembers Ankita from this short hairdo of hers. Take a look at the picture shared by her along with some of the reactions in the comments section.

Ankita Konwar's birthday celebration

Meanwhile, on August 30, 2020, she took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her husband Milind Soman and her family from a cosy get together they had in Mumbai to celebrate her 29th birthday. In one of the photos, the couple could be seen staring into each other's eyes while they stand in the balcony of their Bandra Worli sea-facing flat. Ankita could be seen wearing a grey dress along with a floral tiara and Milind Soman is wearing a denim shirt. In another pic, Ankita could be seen posing with her family and friends for the camera. In the last picture, Ankita could be seen accompanied by her friend TV Journalist Shibani Gharat for her 29km run.

