'Keep Mind Calm, Body Active': Milind Soman Sets Fitness Goals On Alibag Beach

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slow-motion video of himself running on a beach in Alibag along with his two cents for fans to remain fit amid the lockdown. He shared that he ran along the beach during the beautiful sunset and hiked up a hill in the morning as he shared a picture of himself posing with his wife Ankita Konwar.

He captioned the post, "Monsoon outside Mumbai!! Sunset at one of the beaches around Alibag and a morning hike up the Kankeshwar hill, to the Shiva temple at the top :) Do what you have to do, but make every effort to keep the mind calm and the body active !!! Jai Bhole Nath !!!!!!"

Have a look:

Milind Soman was last seen onscreen in the OTT series Four More Shots Please! where he played the role of a doctor and starred opposite Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Gurbani, Kirti Kulhari among others. However, amid the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, the actor-model has gained immense popularity on social media for his views on the importance of fitness, both physical and mental.

Soman's Instagram page is a testament to his love for fitness as even his throwback posts from his modelling days leave his fans wondering about the secret of his youthful looks. As a ritual, he shares pictures of his daily diet regime through his Instagram stories along with posts from his fans. He has also shared pictures of his family amid the lockdown as he spent quality time with them.

Earlier in the week, Milind had shared a picture of himself in a leather jacket and woolen gloves. He looked rather suave in cropped hair and sunglasses. He wrote an amusing caption as he asked his fans to guess his travel plans, "#Throwbackthursday in Ladakh last year, pretending to be on a secret mission 😋 Traveling long distance soon ! Guess where? 😄"

