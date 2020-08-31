Ankita Konwar Runs 29 Km On Her 29th Birthday; Thanks Husband Milind Soman

Ankita Konwar, who celebrated her 29th birthday on August 30, ran 29 km run on Sunday. She shared a picture from a cosy get together that Milind Soman had arranged for her birthday in Mumbai. She also thanked her followers for wishing her on her birthday.

Ankita Konwar's birthday post

Ankita Konwar on August 30, 2020, took to Instagram to share a few pictures with Milind Soman and her family from a cosy get together they had in Mumbai to celebrate her 29th birthday. In one of the photos, the couple is staring into each other's eyes while they stand in the balcony of their Bandra Worli sea-facing flat.

Ankita is wearing a grey dress along with a floral tiara and Milind Soman is wearing a denim shirt. In another pic, Ankita Konwar is posing with her family and friends for the camera. In the last picture, Ankita Konwar is accompanied by her friend TV Journalist Shibani Gharat for her 29km run.

She wrote a long caption on this post. It read as, "Celebrated 29 years with a 29km run yesterday. May not be as special as summiting #uhurupeak on my birthday last year but definitely grateful for being able to celebrate it with the family and friends.

And my sunshine of a partner, makes everything a million times better. Thank you @milindrunning for all the tiny little surprises throughout the day! Thank you for being my eternal sunshine. And I want to thank each and every one of you for your lovely wishes! I love how my online family is so full of positive, kind and loving people! Love and light to you all".

Her close friend VJ Anusha commented on the post showering some love. Take a look:

The Four More Shots Please! actor also shared a post for his wife Ankita Konwar. The first picture is from her 29km run that she completed on Sunday morning.

Sharing a set of pictures he wrote, “Family time !!!!!!!! Happy birthday to my sweetheart @ankita_earthy its been a tough year in many ways but you made it wonderful, looking forward to the next, you make every experience and every moment sweeter ... So proud that you ran your 29km for 29years so comfortably this morning!".

