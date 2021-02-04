Milind Soman Reveals What He Might Wear For The Next Marathon, See His Latest Post

Milind Soman is one of the fittest celebrities in the entertainment industry and his fans and followers always look up to him for inspiration. The actor-model quite frequently posts pictures on Instagram from his countless marathons, with his wife Ankita Konwar and videos of him working out. Read on to know about his latest Instagram photo, which is rather different than what he usually shares.

Milind Soman's Instagram post

Milind Soman's Instagram is filled with pictures from his running marathons alone, with his wife Ankita, and sometimes even with his mother. The actor-model never fails to give fitness inspiration to his followers with his healthy lifestyle. He recently took to the social networking site to post a throwback picture of himself, wherein he can be seen wearing a tuxedo and looking stunning in it. The model is usually seen in casual or workout wear in his photos. He captioned the post, "Throwbackthursday!!!!!! Not very far back, just a couple of months ðŸ˜Š somehow I am beginning to like myself in a suit ðŸ˜„ maybe next marathon outfit will be a tuxedo, let's see !" Milind aced the salt pepper hair look and shared two close up pictures, which you can see below.

Milind Soman has close to 850k followers on the social media site and his picture wearing a tuxedo received more than 10k likes within an hour of posting. Fans and followers of the Made in India star rushed to the comments section and called his look classy and amazing. You can see a few comments here.

Milind Soman's photos

Milind Soman recently shared a picture a couple of days ago with his wife Ankita where the two could be seen celebrating an ancient tradition of Me-Dam Me-Phi. Ankita looked beautiful in a blue and golden saree and Milind donned a black shirt with 'Pinkathon Ambassador' written on it. While captioning the post, the actor explained the offering that the two did as a part of the tradition. Milind wrote that he offered respect, love, and some wonderfully pungent rice wine to the Ahom ancestors and their spirits as part of the tradition. Me-Dam-Me-Phi is celebrated by the Tai Ahom community on January 31 every year to pay tributes to their ancestors. You can see Milind Soman's post here.

(Image source: Milind Soman Instagram (@milindrunning))

