Milind Soman Celebrates Ancient Tradition With Ankita, Writes About Indian Culture

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman who is quite active on social media, recently shared a picture with his wife Ankita Konwar as the two celebrated an ancient tradition of Me-Dam Me-Phi. While captioning the post, the actor explained the offering that the two did as a part of the tradition. Milind wrote that he offered respect, love, and some wonderfully pungent rice wine to the Ahom ancestors and their spirits as part of the tradition. Other than this, Milind also mentioned that his father-in-law is not keeping well and hence he prayed for his speedy recovery.

Milind Soman celebrates ancient tradition Me-Dam Me-Phi.

He further wrote, “Traveling across the country, it is amazing to see the almost limitless variety of traditions, ideals, values, and beliefs that make Indian culture probably the most liberated and inclusive culture in the world. Indian culture is so rich and diverse and beautiful, that when people, who have not experienced much, say this is Indian culture and this not Indian culture, I just feel they have no idea! Praying for my father in law’s speedy recovery.” Me-Dam-Me-Phi is celebrated by the Tai Ahom community on January 31 every year to pay tributes to their ancestors. Apart from this, people also pay their tributes to Swargadeow Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of Ahom kingdom in Assam during the occasion.

Milind Soman whose social media exuberates “inspiration” for his fans to follow the path of fitness, recently shared that he also wished to inspire ‘older Indians’ and not just the younger generation. Milind Soman had shared a photo of himself while running with the Indian flag to wish his fans on Republic Day. A netizen was bowled over by his fitness and wrote that he is an inspiration for young Indians. ‘Keep it up Milind Soman Sir,” read his message. The Paurushpur star, however, was not fully satisfied. He responded that it would be ‘even better’ if the older Indians were inspired. He also shared a strong message on Republic Day where he spoke about the power to take the country into a ‘brighter future’ rests with the people. He stated that everyone taking responsibility for their own health, and their own lives would be ‘more than enough’ if the task seemed too daunting.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from making his presence felt at several marathons and runs, the actor recently starred in the period drama series Paurashpur. Milind Soman is also set to feature in the second season of Metro Park. The venture will one of the few ventures for Milind in the comedy genre after playing a doctor in the show Four More Shots Please!

