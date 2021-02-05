Milind Soman Reveals He Won The Most Awards In 2020, Including 'best Husband In The World'

The year 2020 seemed to be a unique one for Milind Soman as he received the most number of awards. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a note about the same. In the note, he also penned a special thanks to his wife, Ankita Konwar. Read ahead to know more about Milind Soman's awards.

Milind Soman's Instagram

In his recent Instagram post, Milind Soman shared multiple pictures and captioned it saying that 2020 was a difficult year but it was the year in which he got the most awards. He further mentioned the list of his awards saying that he got GQ India Man of the Year award, PETA India award for Deivee by Milind Soman and last but not the least Most Popular book for his biography Made in India. He joked saying that it was almost an unfair number of silver linings. But he claimed that the best award came from his wife Ankita Konwar when she said that he was the best husband in the world even after putting up with him 24x7 during the lockdown. He concluded saying that it was something he could feel really good about and thanked his wife. Take a look at Milind Soman's post and how his fans and followers responded to it.

Milind Soman's photos

Earlier, Milind shared a post in which he can be seen with his wife celebrating an ancient tradition. Milind was seen in a grey t-shirt and a cloth worn around his head whereas Ankita was seen in a light blue saree. He captioned his post saying that he, along with Ankita offered respect, love and some wonderfully pungent rice wine to the Ahom ancestors and spirits as part of the ancient tradition of Me-Dam Me-Phi. He continued saying that travelling across the country, it was amazing to see the almost limitless variety of traditions, ideas, values and beliefs that made the Indian culture probably the most liberated and inclusive culture in the world.

About Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman is an Indian supermodel, actor and also a fitness promoter. He got married to Ankita Konwar, who is an air hostess in 2018. They got married in Alibaugh after dating for four years.

