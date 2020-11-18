Ankita Konwar Recalls Her US Trip, Says 'wish I Could Enjoy Blueberry Pancakes'

Ankita Konwar is recalling memories of her holidays to different countries over the past few years and the delectable dishes that she hogged on during those trips. She recently shared a beautiful picture from her US holiday where she vacationed with her husband and actor Milind Soman in October and described her craving for ‘most delicious blueberry pancakes’ in Vermont.

Ankita Konwar misses her US vacay trip

In the picture, Ankita can be seen posing in a jungle with a beautiful maple leaf. The highlight of the picture was his bright red nose. While addressing her nose, she wrote, “Rudolph’s very eastern sister 🤓 (yes referring to the red nose)” Further she expressed her desire to go back to Vermont and relish the delicious blueberry pancakes. Commenting on the same, she wrote, “Wish I could go back to Vermont to enjoy the most delicious blueberry pancakes ever known to mankind. Oh and that godly maple syrup. Well for now memories gotta suffice.” Ankita and Milind traveled to the US last month and enjoyed life to the fullest. On Instagram, the couple documented pictures and videos of their outings much to the delight of their fans and followers.

During their trip to the US, Ankita Konwar took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself and her actor-model husband doing an impressive back bending chakrasana on Sandy Hook beach. She captioned the post, "Some madness next to the Atlantic Ocean 😛 Because what is love, if not being stupid together? 🤪"Apart from this, the couple who is always up to some kind of adventure in life ringed in Milind’s birthday celebrations in Goa. To make the day extra special for her husband, Ankita made arrangements on the beach while decorating it with lights and a dining area for the two.

Born in Guwahati, Ankita Konwar is a fitness enthusiast and often shares workout videos and posts filled with positivity and hope on Instagram. She married Milind Soman in 2018.

(Image credit: Ankita Konwar/ Instagram)

