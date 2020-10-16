Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar Ace The Chakrasana At Sandy Hook Beach In The US, See Photo

Fitness enthusiast couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, who are currently vacationing in the US, have been painting the town red as evident in the social media updates. Ankita took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself and her actor-model husband doing an impressive back bending chakrasana on Sandy Hook beach. She captioned the post, "Some madness next to the Atlantic Ocean 😛 Because what is love, if not being stupid together? 🤪"

Meanwhile, Milind Soman shared a loved-up photo on his Instagram and wrote: "Another pose, another beach! It's autumn on the east coast of the US but today was just sunny all day. Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and Ankita, with no other person for miles... except who took this pic. This is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side."

A couple a days ago, Milind Soman had also shared a picture with his wife from a 'hill above New Jersey', from where President George Washington observed the movement of British troops during the revolution to gain independence from England in 1977. He had also shared a picture of himself seated on the floor at the iconic Empire State Building, where Milind Soman posed barefoot.

