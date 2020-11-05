Ankita Konwar shares best moments from husband Milind Soman's birthday celebrations in Goa

Ankita Konwar made the most of every moment as she celebrated her husband, actor Milind Soman's birthday in Goa on November 4. Milind who turned 55 on November 4 enjoyed a private celebration with Ankita amid the sand and the sea and made it more memorable. To make the day extra special for the fitness enthusiast, Ankita shared a series of pictures on her social media while giving a glimpse of the celebrations.

Ankita Konwar shares Milind Soman's birthday celebration pics

Ankita shared the pictures from Milind's birthday celebrations on her Instagram story where it all began with a nice fruit art as Milind posed with it in one of the images. Followed by the fruit art was the beautiful cake with blue and white icing and decorations of sugary chocolate starfish and shells. Flowers and balloons, and a picturesque location by the sea. Other than that, Ankita also shared a video showcasing the two spending time together amid the amazing decorated background beachside followed by the candlelight dinner.

Read: Ankita Konwar Rings Milind Soman's Birthday In Goa, Says 'I Love You With Every Molecule'

Read: Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar Ace The Chakrasana At Sandy Hook Beach In The US, See Photo

On husband Miind’s birthday, Ankita penned adorable wishes on Instagram. Milind and Ankita have never failed to give major fitness goals with their posts on social media where the two can be seen doing everything to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Ankita penned her wishes on Instagram and called him the man who has “my heart and soul.” She started the post and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day.” At last, she concluded the post and wrote that she turned red in the picture as she ran 12 kilometers on the beach. The other picture shared by Ankita showed the couple lying on the beachside while admiring each other with love.

Milind and Ankita had jetted off to Goa to celebrate the former’s birthday on a grand scale. Both Milind and Ankita are known to be very passionate about fitness. From running marathons to working out at the beach, the couple set fitness goals time and again. And looks like they did not skip workout even on the actor and model’s birthday.

Read: Milind Soman & Wife Ankita Konwar Enjoy 'Another Day, Another Beach' In US; See Pic

Read: Ankita Konwar Defends Husband Milind By Shutting Down Trolls Questioning His Lifestyle

(Image credit: Ankita Konwar/ Insragram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.