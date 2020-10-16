Milind Soman & Wife Ankita Konwar Enjoy 'Another Day, Another Beach' In US; See Pic

Ever since love birds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar jetted off to the United States for a vacation, the couple has been shelling out major couple goals by sharing mushy photographs with each other. Milind and Ankita have been keeping fans updated with their whereabouts through Instagram as they wander across the US.

Earlier today, the Four More Shots Please actor gave fans a swoon-worthy sneak-peek into his quality time with his beloved wifey at the Sandy Hook beach, New Jersey.

Milind and Ankita's 'Another day, another beach' post is all-things romantic

After sharing a photograph of himself sitting barefoot, over '1,200 ft. above the pavement in New York City', Milind Soman gave fans major relationship and vacation goals, both at the same time, with his recent 'Another day, another beach' post on Instagram.

In the cute photograph shared by him earlier today, the man and wife left fans going gaga over their romantic pose from the 'bare and deserted' Sandy Hook beach. Along with sharing the photograph, Soman also described his experience of spending quality time at the New-Jersey beach in an extensive IG post.

He wrote, "Another pose, another beach! Its autumn on the east coast of the U.S, but today was just sunny all day." India's Next Top Model judge also added, "Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and @ankita_earthy, with no other person for miles... except @youngwolffilms who took this pic. This is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side."

While the 54-year-old supermodel-actor sported a black hooded sweatshirt paired with dark-blue jeans, slippers and a suave pair of sunglasses, his ladylove rocked a printed crop top with a pair of high-waisted pants and matching brilliant-blue slippers.

Check out his IG post below:

A couple of days ago, Milind Soman had also shared a picture with his wife from a 'hill above New Jersey', from where President George Washington observed the movement of British troops during the revolution to gain independence from England in 1977. Take a look at their IG post here:

