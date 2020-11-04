Ankita Konwar rings Milind Soman's birthday in Goa, says 'I love you with every molecule'

In April 2018, one of India’s best-known supermodels Milind Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar, leaving many in surprise. Since then the couple never shied away from expressing their love towards each other in mushy posts on social media. Milind who ringed in his 55th birthday on November 4, received beautiful wishes from his wife Ankita as they grace the beach of Goa.

Ankita Konwar wishes husband Milind Soman

Milind and Ankita have never failed to give major fitness goals with their posts on social media where the two can be seen doing everything to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Ankita penned her wishes on Instagram and called him the man who has “my heart and soul.” She started the post and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day.” At last, she concluded the post and wrote that she turned red in the picture as she ran 12 kilometers on the beach. The other picture shared by Ankita showed the couple lying on the beachside while admiring each other with love.

Milind and Ankita had jetted off to Goa to celebrate the former’s birthday on a grand scale. Both Milind and Ankita are known to be very passionate about fitness. From running marathons to working out at the beach, the couple set fitness goals time and again. And looks like they did not skip workout even on the actor and model’s birthday.

Apart from this, Milind also ringed on his birthday with a picture o the beach while running. The fitness enthusiast can be seen acing up the fitness game while running on the beach and celebrating the special day with his wife. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to me.”

The actor has spent many years now advocating for fitness and a healthy lifestyle. He has recently had a virtual discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which also included India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli. Just like this post, Milind Soman’s Instagram and other social media handles are largely dedicated by him to create awareness on fitness and a healthy lifestyle. His consistency of being vocal about fitness shows that his passion for the same is not going to fizzle out anytime soon!

