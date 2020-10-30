Milind Soman Reveals He 'never Took A Holiday For 10 Yrs', Says 'remember To Take Breaks'

Fitness enthusiast and actor Milind Soman who is seen sharing posts on maintaining a perfectly healthy life, recently penned a lengthy note while describing his breaks from work. Milind made a revelation in the note that it’s been 10 years or even more than he has taken an off from work. He even confessed in the note that he worked even on Sundays which created an adverse effect on his health and lifestyle.

Milind Soman on working tirelessly for 10 years

The actor who recently returned from his vacay to the US with wife Ankita wrote that he has so much work to catch up but he now takes regular breaks, at least for a day every week. Further, he mentioned that since long he had not taken any single day off from work and had been working tirelessly for the last 10 years, including after his marriage with Ankita Konwar. He said he could not take a day off not because he had to but because he enjoyed it. At last, he concluded the post and wrote that taking time off just to breathe and introspect, or spend time with people who love is really important for mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The post by the Four More Shots Please actor received love and appreciation from his fans who hailed him for speaking his heart. One of the users wrote, “very well written sir.” Another user wrote who echoed similar sentiments like the actor wrote, “I totally agree.” A third user wrote, “Best supermodel ever.” Another follower of Milind commented, “You are the inspiration for many.”

Milind who returned back to the bay with his wife after the short trip, updated fans with their loved-up pictures on the beach in the US. In the picture, the couple can be seen romantically posing in each other’s arms while oozing love. "Another pose, another beach! It's autumn on the east coast of the US but today was just sunny all day. Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and Ankita, with no other person for miles... except who took this pic. This is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side." (sic) Milind captioned the adorable picture.

