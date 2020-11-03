Milind Soman Pens A Message On How To To Tackle Stress: 'Take A Moment To Breathe'

Milind Soman is well-known for his passion for fitness and healthy living and has been actively propagating a healthy lifestyle. Milind Soman’s fitness has become a topic of discussion for many, and most of his posts on Instagram are on fitness and healthy living. In his recent post, the actor has talked about stress and various techniques of keeping oneself calm; take a look.

Breathe the stress away, the Milind Soman way

On his latest Instagram post, Milind Soman talks about one of the simplest ways according to him that can tackle stress- simply breathing. The actor believes that breathing correctly will help “calm and energize at the same time.” In the caption of this post, the fitness enthusiast wrote, “Stress???? Most times just breathing can make it all right! Whatever the situation, take a moment to breathe. Breathing correctly will calm and energise at the same time. There is a lot online about breathing techniques that can improve your physical, mental and emotional health. Start exploring just by observing the way you breathe and the way each breath makes you feel.”

The ripped physique that one can witness in all Milind Soman’s photos is a testament to the fact that the actors also believes in practicing what he preaches. Milind Soman actively practices fitness with his family, including his wife Ankita and 81-year-old mother Usha.

Milind Soman's fitness and his work on health awareness

The actor has spent many years now advocating for fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Netizens often spot his workout videos on social media. He has recently had a virtual discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which also included India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli. Just like this post, Milind Soman’s Instagram and other social media handles are largely dedicated by him to create awareness on fitness and a healthy lifestyle. His consistency of being vocal about fitness shows that his passion for the same is not going to fizzle out anytime soon!

