Milind Soman 'feels Blessed' As He Goes On Hike On Appalachian Mountains With Wife Ankita

Former actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman’s passion for fitness is not unknown. Milind who was vacationing in the US with his wife Ankita Konwar shared a glimpse of his time enjoying the autumn colours on a small hike on a section of the Appalachian trail in New York. Milind Soman shared the pictures from the trail where he can be seen posing amid the lush green picturesque background that just shows the true colours of the season. Apart from sharing the pictures, the actor even penned a lengthy note while describing his experience of witnessing the weather there.

Milind Soman enjoyed hiking in the US

In the caption, the 54-year-old actor wrote that he spent a day in Vermont which is four hours out of New York, just to enjoy the true autumn colours on a small hike. He further wrote that over the time he had forgotten what the northern forests look like in this season. Giving a description of his vision at the trail, Milind wrote that the leaves turned from spectacular yellow to pink and red and purple. The weather was great, sunny, temperature about 12°c so needed shoes. Continuing, he gave an account about the precautions maintained by the hikers during their trekking and wrote, “Hikers here seem more careful and respectful, there was no sign of the empty discarded plastic bottles and packets that we see closer to home. It was stunningly beautiful. Forests everywhere are ancient places, their beauty existed here just like this, before humans arrived, and will exist long after we are gone. I feel blessed to have walked here.”

Milind who returned back to the bay with his wife after the short trip, updated fans with their loved-up pictures on the beach in the US. In the picture, the couple can be seen romantically posing in each other’s arms while oozing love. "Another pose, another beach! It's autumn on the east coast of the US but today was just sunny all day. Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and Ankita, with no other person for miles... except who took this pic. This is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side." (sic) Milind captioned the adorable picture.

(Image credit: Milind Soman/ Instagram)

