Ankita Konwar Shares Picture Of The "Best Partner Anyone Can Think Of" Milind Soman

Milind Soman is one of the most popular male models in India. He is married to Anikta Konwar, and both of them make an adorable couple. The couple also is practising social distancing and is keeping their fans engaged with post and other things on their Instagram. Anika Konwar recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of " best partner anyone can think of". Take a look at the post here

Ankita Konwar shares a picture of "best husband ever"

Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram on April 20, 2020, to share a picture of her and her husband Milland Soman. In the post, she shared two pictures. One of the pictures was the food Milind made for Ankita and in other, we saw Ankita and Milind posing for a selfie. Ankita was seen sporting a black and white top and Milind was seen in a blue jacket and a turban-like hat. Take a look at Ankita Konwar's post here.

Ankita Konwar captioned the picture by writing "There’s just so much to be grateful for everyday! Like this man learning how to cook my favourite #cheeseomelette and letting me workout while he cooks (because he finished his workout earlier of course) 😃. Like fixing my #haldimilk every night or cheering me up with an egg fight (old Assamese custom) during Bihu because I couldn’t visit my family. I’m grateful for you, everyday! You are the best partner anyone can think of ❤️ Love you forever ❤️❤️ #theultrahusband #besthusbandever #love #foreveryouandi #millennialwayoflife".

Recently Milind Soman also had shared a pic of him and his wife Ankita. While sharing the picture, he revealed how he feels of the lockdown. He revealed that it feels like he is underwater and shared a pic of him being underwater with his wife. Take a look at the post here.

