Ankita Konwar Dons The Chef's Hat, Makes Tasty & Simple Food During Coronavirus Quarantine

Ankita Konwar is spending her time with Milind Soman in self-quarantine by spending some time cooking and working out. Konwar shared pictures on her Instagram story of what she had cooked for the day. Milind Soman also shared the same on his Instagram as well.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar Anniversary Celebration Has All Hearts & Lots Of Sweat, See Pic

Ankita Konwar makes some food

Milind Soman shared a picture of Ankita's pumpkin soup on his Instagram. Ankita later posted a picture of khichadi and bitter gourd, which she claimed to be her favourite. Konwar and Milind seem to be enjoying some homemade food while spending time at home.

ALSO READ | Ankita Konwar's Photos In A Saree Will Inspire You To Wear One Right Away!

Ankita had also shared a video on her Instagram where can be seen singing and playing the guitar. Ankita can be seen sitting on a chair outside what seems to be a camp. She slowly starts playing the guitar and starts singing the song Love Story by Taylor Swift. In the caption of the post, Ankita urged her followers to learn something new and take up a new habit. She said that they have the perfect opportunity to do so.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Love Running Together, These Videos Are Proof!

In yet another encouraging post, Ankita talked about how she had a panic attack after she realised the severity of the situation. She talked about how a little nutmeg with warm milk helps a lot in calming the nerves. She also talked about how one must to keep their eyes on the horizon and appreciate the good they have got. She also quoted Napolean Hill:

Every adversity, every failure, and every heartache, carries with it the seed of an equivalent or greater benefit.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Shares Throwback Pictures During Social Distancing

Source: Ankita Konwar's Instagram

ALSO READ | Ankita Konwar Urges Followers To 'stay Fit' While They Ask Her To 'stay Safe'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.