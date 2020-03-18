Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Shares Throwback Pictures During Social Distancing

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar recently put up a few pictures that show the couple spending some quality time with each other. She can be seen cosying up with Milind Soman in the deserts of Jaisalmer in the romantic picture shared by her. Ankita Konwar has also asked her followers what their social isolation looks like.

Ankita Konwar’s romantic pictures with Milind Soman

Ankita Konwar recently shared old pictures with Milind Soman as she was missing travelling around amidst the Coronavirus related social isolation. Ankita Konwart uploaded two pictures where the couple can be seen cosying up in a dessert along with a glass of wine. In the caption for the pictures, she has mentioned how she feels grumpy and sassy as she misses travelling. She has also pointed out how looking at old pictures can make one feel better. Towards the end of the caption, she has asked her followers how they are coping up with social distancing amidst this Coronavirus crisis. In the hashtags for the post, she has mentioned how the picture is from the memories they made while travelling in Jaisalmer. Have a look at the post here.

Ankita Konwar encourages fans to eat healthy

Ankita Konwar recently put up a picture of a plate full of nutritious food on her Instagram story. She can be seen having a combination of pulses and raw vegetables according to the picture. She has also mentioned in the picture that everybody must eat veggies to stay healthy. She has also written that it will help everyone boost their immunity. Have a look at the post put up by Ankita Konwar here.

Image Courtesy: Ankita Konwar Instagram

