Ankita Konwar Shares A Throwback Picture Of The 'Soman Ladies' From Her Wedding

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are one of the most adored celebrity couples. The two have been together for a while now and fans love watching their throwback pictures and memories. Recently, Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share a picture from her wedding, which had taken place in Spain. The picture made fans nostalgic about the time when Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in an amazing wedding ceremony.

Ankita Konwar shares a throwback picture

Ankita Konwar shared the picture of the women in the Soman family, which also included her. Ankita captioned the picture as Soman Ladies. She then went on to share the fact that she indeed had a beautiful barefoot wedding in Spain next to a picture-perfect waterfall.

According to a news portal, the couple tied the knot in Alibaug on April 22, 2018, and then flew off to Spain to take their wedding vow. The couple had an amazing ceremony on July 11 at the Santiago De Compostela in Spain. The waterfall backdrop in the picture made the post look gorgeous.

In the picture, Ankita Konwar can be seen posing with Milind Soman’s mother and the other ladies from his family. Upon sharing the picture, Milind Soman too got quite nostalgic and commented on the post. The actor commented about the sweet memories they had that day. Ankita Konwar too replied with a few love-filled emojis. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been one of the most loved celebrity couples and over the years have given some major goals as well.

The couple is known to work out together and also go on amazing marathons as well. Ankita Konwar too takes part in several marathons and inspires many to live a healthy and fit lifestyle. Milind Soman too is known as a fitness icon as he is known to take part in various marathons and fitness challenges. The couple does not fail to inspire their fans who look up to them for their sheer determination towards fitness and also for the love they share.

