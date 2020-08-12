Ankita Konwar Shares Pic With Pet Nuit, Says 'she Accepts Me As A Slave'

Anita Konwar, wife of Milind Soman, is known to be quite active on social media. She along with her husband often keep their fans updated on their daily activities and share interesting moments from their daily lives. While the majority of their Instagram uploads consists of their workout posts, they also share snippets of their pet cat Nuit. Recently, Ankita Konwar shared an adorable picture with her pet cat and the caption she shared is quite relatable for cat parents. Read on:

Ankita Konwar shares pic with pet Nuit

Ankita Konwar recently shared a cute picture with her pet cat on her social media. Sharing a picture of her caressing her Nuit, Konwar penned a heartfelt note to show how friendly dogs can be but it's cats that always caught her attention. She mentioned how cats exude confidence and 'cattitude' and that makes it irresistible for Konwar to not play with them.

She wrote, ''I grew up with the friendliest dog possible, as a result I always loved dogs. But cats always fascinated me, the amount of confidence and cattitude they exude, makes it irresistible not to play with them. I have known this one for the last 6 years and she took her time to warm up to me 😝 But phew, finally she accepts me as a slave 😂😂 #nuitthecat #wednesdaymood #catitude #blackcatsofinstagram #bombaycat #nuit #midweekvibes 📸 @milindrunning''.

ALSO READ | 'Tula Pahate Re' Fame Gayatri Datar's Most Stunning Pictures In Sarees

Check out the post shared by Ankita Konwar:

ALSO READ | Geeta Kapoor Recreates Dharmesh's Unforgettable Audition; Watch

ALSO READ | Vivek Oberoi's Grand Masti Was The First A-rated Film To Enter Bollywood's 100 Crore Club

Both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar often share workout videos and always encourage fans to stay healthy and fit. They are known to be true fitness enthusiasts and their social media is proof of the same. Recently, Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share a workout clip, where the celeb can be seen performing 108 Suryanamaskar. Check out the post shared:

ALSO READ | Mughal-e-Azam And Other Indian Cinematic Marvels That Are A Part Of The Oscar's Library

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.