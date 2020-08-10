Geeta Kapoor Recreates Dharmesh's Unforgettable Audition; Watch

India's Best Dancer is one of the most popular dance reality shows. The show is a complete entertainment package featuring some of the most talented choreographers including Terrence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor, and Malaika Arora. The viewers get to watch different kinds of dance forms on the popular show. Recently, Geeta Maa, the judge, recreated Dharmesh's audition. Read on to know more details about this story:

Geeta Maa recreates Dharmesh's audition

India's Best Dancer is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. Regarded as one of the most-watched shows by the Indian audience, it airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. The show recently grabbed massive attention when Geeta Maa recreated the moment when Dharmesh came for the audition.

The SonyTV channel's official Instagram account shared a clip that showcases this memorable moment. In the clip shared by the channel, Geeta Maa can be seen recreating the moment when she discovered the popular dance choreographer for the first time when he auditioned. Dharmesh impresses Geeta Maa with his stunning moves in the clip. It remains to be one of the most memorable moments of the dance reality TV show. He appeared as a guest on the TV show. Check out the clip shared by Sony TV on Instagram:

India's Best Dancer's shooting was stalled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic crises. The filming is known to have started from July 13, 2020, and the show began airing again on July 18, 2020. The TV show has a run time of 90 minutes. The contestants of the show need to impress Dharmesh Yelande.

The upcoming episode is highly anticipated due to the presence of Dharmesh. The top contestants of the dance reality tv show are Rutuja Junnarkar, Tiger Pop, Md. Akib. Other contestants include Raj Sharma, Sonal Vichare, Mukul Gain, Subranil Paul, Adnan Ahmed Khan, Sadhwi Majmudar, and Himanshi Gurheriya.

