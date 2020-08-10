'Tula Pahate Re' Fame Gayatri Datar's Most Stunning Pictures In Sarees

Gayatri Datar received widespread acclaim for her performance in the Marathi TV show titled Tula Pahate Re. Datar is known for her role as Isha on Tula Pahate Re. She has also become a social media sensation as she shares several pictures showcasing her unique fashion sense and style. The actor is often seen posting a series of pictures in beautiful traditional attires like sarees on Instagram. Check out Gayatri Datar's photos in mesmerizing sarees on Instagram:

Gayatri Datar's photos in sarees

Gayatri Datar shared a series of photos of her donning a saree on Instagram. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, she shared photos of her in yellow and pink saree. The actor teamed her yellow saree with a pink border with a matching coloured pink blouse. The highlights of her look in the traditional attire are the accessories she wore. For accessories, she wore pearl studded bangles and a pair of earrings. She tied her hair at the back and completed it by attaching a rose. Check out her look:

In the post shared below, the Tula Pahate Re actor shared pictures of her in Paithani saree. She donned a royal blue peacock designed embroidered Paithani saree. She teamed her traditional attire with heavy gold jewellery and bangles. For the hairstyle, she twisted her hair at the front. Have a look:

Here is yet another stunning look of Gayatri Datar in saree. She can be seen sporting a red saree that features intricate details on the border with a pattern of design all over it. The actor went for heavy jewelry and tied her hair at the back with a mid-partition. Check out the photo:

Gayatri Datar seems to like experimenting with various kinds of traditional attires and outfit designs. Here, she can be seen sporting a dark yellow shaded saree with floral patterns on the border of the saree. The actor kept her look simple. For the hairstyle, she left her hair open with a mid-partition.

In the picture shared below by Gayatri Datar on Instagram, she can be seen sporting a very different kind of traditional look. She donned a floral saree that features floral designs in red, orange, and other shades. The major highlight of the saree was the blouse. She sported a black full-sleeved blouse. She also left her hair open for the look.

