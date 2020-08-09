Vivek Oberoi's Grand Masti Was The First A-rated Film To Enter Bollywood's 100 Crore Club

Vivek Oberoi played the lead role in the film, Grand Masti. The 2013 Indian adult comedy film is the second installment of the Masti film series which is directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria. The film features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Sonalee Kulkarni, Karishma Tanna, and Manjari Fadnis in key roles. The film gained widespread attention from fans and went on to become the first A-rated film to gross 100 crore rupees at the box-office.

'Grand Masti' was the first A-rated film to gross 100 crores at BO

Vivek Oberoi's Grand Masti went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood in the year 2013. Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics due to the portrayal of some explicit content, it performed extremely well at the box-office. It was the first A-rated Indian film to gross 100 crores at the box-office.

The movie was declared as a super hit in India at the box-office. The film was later overtaken by Shahid Kapoor starter Kabir Singh. This film, directed by Sandeep Reddy, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, was released in the year 2019.

There a few other things about the movie that very few fans are aware of. It was reported that a viewer of the film laughed himself to death while watching it. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, who features in the prequel, Masti, was offered a special appearance in the flick, however, the actor was unable to undertake the project. But Ajay Devgn does make an appearance in one of the main posters of Grand Masti.

Grand Masti features Riteish Deshmukh playing the role of Amar Saxena, Vivek Oberoi as Meet Mehta, and Aftab Shivdasani as Prem Chawla. The film also features one of the most prominent actors from the Marathi film industry, Sonalee Kulkarni. The songs of the film were composed by Anand Raj Anand and Sanjeev Darshan. The lyrics were penned by Kumaar and Manoj Darpan.

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in several movies in the year 2019. The movies the actor was a part of include Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Lucifer, PM Narendra Modi, and Rustum. The actor is yet to announce his upcoming projects.

