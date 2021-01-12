Ankita Konwar Shares Throwback Maldives Vacay Video With Milind, See Mind-blowing Caption

Fitness freak Ankita Konwar recently treated fans to a dreamy throwback video from her beach getaway in the Maldives with her husband, and actor Milind Soman. The video was a montage of the best moments of the two from their trip. The clip showed the two stealing romantic moments on the beach to going underwater diving and their late evening date which just left their fans spellbound. While captioning the pots, Ankita seemed to take a dig at the Maldives which has become one of the favorite tourist destinations for all the celebrities these days.

Ankita Konwar shares a romantic video

A lot of celebrities are seen painting social media blue with their pictures and videos of enjoying their stay in the Maldives. The video also showed Ankita and Milind enjoying some fitness regime as their workout on the beaches early morning. In the caption of her Instagram post, Ankita compared vacations in the Maldives to another viral trend, Dalgona coffee, that took over the internet during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Way before the Maldives became the new #dalgonacoffee #mondaymood #reelsvideo #reels #instaree,” Ankita wrote. Her caption was lauded by many fans. One of the users wrote, “Haha! So perfectly put!!!,” another commented. “I am stealing ur caption ma'am,” A third user chimed in and wrote, “It makes a wholesome lovely post,” while another follower of Ankita wrote, “The caption is just mind-blowing.”

Several Bollywood celebrities took off to the Maldives to take a break from lockdown in the last few months, including Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, and many more as they shared pictures strolling by the sea. Earlier, Ankita shared a love decked picture with Milind on Instagram. In the picture, the two can be seen standing atop a mountain while sharing a kiss. Apart from the couple, fans can also catch a glimpse of the picturesque landscape including snow-capped mountains and houses in Sandakphu where they went for trekking. While captioning the throwback picture, Ankita expressed her love for Milind and the beautiful scenic place that has captured all her heart.

