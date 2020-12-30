Milind Soman Shares Glimpse Of 'last Long Run Of 2020' Covering 135kms With Ankita Konwar

Actor Milind Soman’s fitness goals have never been a secret for his fans. The actor who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing posts about his marathons and his views on fitness. Recently, the Four More Shots Please actor took to Instagram and shared a post from his last run from the 7th edition of LLR where he can be seen participating in the 135km run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji.

Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's last long run of 2020

Milind shared pictures from his run where he can be seen running with his wife Ankita Konwar while the rest of the pictures were with his team. The entire team can be seen posing with a board that mentioned, “Welcome to Meghalaya.” Sharing his views on the year’s last run, the excited actor wrote, “The Last Long Run 2020! This is the 7th edition of LLR and we weren't going to let a little virus stop us this year @ankita_earthy and I are running from Guwahati to Cherrapunji with our friends- 135km over 30th and 31st December completed 50km now, 85km to go!!!!!!!!!!!!! What a way to party !!” The couple will be covering the distance on December 30 and 31.

Read: Milind Soman On Playing Transgender In 'Paurashpur': Wanted To Stay Away From Stereotyping

Read: Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Reveal Their Next Adventure, Actor Says, 'What A Party'

Earlier, while informing fans about the longest run, the actor shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Post Christmas, getting ready for our next adventure, the last long run of 2020, 130km over 30th and 31st of December on a gorgeous route in North East India. Big thank you to @sometimes_socratease and @rashmiudaysingh and the chefs at #theoberoinewdelhi for this delicious Christmas celebration! @ankita_earthy and I finished it in a day all by our greedy selves (sic).”

Ankita also shared the news and wrote, “All set to run the 7th edition of #lastlongrun, 135 km in 2 days from Guwahati to Cherrapunji! Like each year, this year too, we will be running on 30th and 31st December to celebrate health and the new year to come. See you on the road (sic).”

Meanwhile, Milind Soman who's making headlines for his character in Paurashpur as a transgender on December 28 shared a stunning black and white picture. He captioned it as, "Nothing is just black and white" and wife Ankita dropped hearts in the comments section. The period-drama series stars the legendary actor Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Anantvijay Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, and Aditya Lal, among others. Paurashpur is going to release on December 29, 2020, only on ALTBalaji & ZEE5.

Read: Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman Starrer "Paurashpur" Teaser Announcement Video Out; Watch

Read: Milind Soman's Mother Usha Has A 'Wonder Woman' Message; Ankita Shares Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.