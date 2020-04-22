Ankita Konwar Showers Love For Husband Milind Soman On 2nd Anniversary, Shares Wedding Pic

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary on Thursday and while amid quarantine, the duo has taken to their Instagram accounts and posted their wishes for each other. Konwar shared an adorable 'Then and Now' picture of herself with Soman from their wedding day and wrote a sweet and romantic note about their relationship.

She captioned the post, "This day, 2 years back I vowed to be with you and be your partner in everything. So today when you asked if I would climb 300 floors with you to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage, I of course said yes 😊 I was surprised that I could do it with such ease 😃 Although this day was supposed to be spent sipping a fruity drink somewhere far away in the middle of the Indian ocean, this right here doesn’t seem bad either. Eating home-cooked meal and drinking kokum sherbet is fantastic too. In short, everything and everywhere is beautiful with you. We’ve got this, as long as we have each other 😘 Love you with all of me,my love ❤️"

Earlier in the day, the Ultra Man model-actor Milind Soman has also expressed his love for his wife Ankita through his Instagram update. He wrote, "..my day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way 🤗 its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day @ankita_earthy .. p.s that's the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me 😋😋😋 '..meri aankhon ne chuna hain tujhko..' dont know why I thought of that one 😀❤"

